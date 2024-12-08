Enemies of country damaged memorials of martyrs: governor

Says misleading young generation against armed forces for politics not acceptable

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said those damaged the memorials of martyred soldiers are the enemies of the country, adding it is not acceptable to mislead the young generation against the armed forces in the guise of politics.

The governor said this during his visit to the house of Captain Zohaibuddin who was martyred during an operation against Khawarij terrorists in Bannu.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved family and offered Fatiha for the departed soul, besides paying homage to the martyred captain.

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said that the brave men who laid down their lives for the country were the pride of the nation.

“Their blood will not go in vain. The martyrs and their heirs are the pride of the entire nation. It is an honour for me to meet the family of a brave martyred officer of Pakistan Army,” the governor said.

He said sacrifices of the martyrs ensured the country's security, adding, “I stand with the families of the martyrs, I salute the soldiers of the Pakistan Army standing on the borders to protect the country and the nation.”

It is not acceptable to mislead the young generation against our forces in the guise of politics. Our forces lay down their lives for the sake of the country and for us, the governor said.