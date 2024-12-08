Italian ship Amerigo Vespucci gets warm reception at Karachi port

Amerigo Vespucci is viewed as one of the most beautiful ships in the world

(Web Desk) - The Italian training ship, Amerigo Vespucci, has arrived at Karachi Port for a two-day visit.

Named after the famous Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci, the ship’s arrival was greeted by the Italian Ambassador, the Consul General, and officers from the Pakistan Navy. This visit is part of the ship’s 2023-2025 world tour. During its time in Karachi, the ship’s senior officers will meet with Pakistan Navy officials, and the crew will also visit various local sites.

Amerigo Vespucci is renowned as one of the most beautiful ships in the world. Speaking to the media, Italian Ambassador Marlina Armellini expressed her pride in the ship’s visit, calling it an honor to welcome Italy’s fourth naval ship to Pakistan.

She emphasised that the visit aims to promote goodwill and cultural exchange between the two nations. She also noted the growing economic ties between Italy and Pakistan, with a Trade Commissioner’s office recently established in Islamabad.

Captain Joseph, the commanding officer of the ship, shared that the Amerigo Vespucci departed on its world tour in July 2023.

He described the ship as a symbol of Italian culture and tradition, and a vessel recognized as one of the oldest and most beautiful in the world. This is the ship’s first visit to Pakistan, and Captain Joseph mentioned that he has visited Karachi six times, enjoying the city’s food and culture immensely.