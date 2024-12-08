Spurious liquor claims seven lives in Phoolnager

Pakistan Pakistan Spurious liquor claims seven lives in Phoolnager

CM orders crackdown on sale, production of poisonous liquor

Follow on Published On: Sun, 08 Dec 2024 02:47:41 PKT

KASUR (Dunya News) – Seven persons lost their life lives after consuming spurious liquor in Phoolnager, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

According to police, all those who took the poisonous liquor were admitted to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore when their condition deteriorated.

They remained in the hospital for some time under intensive care, but could not survive, police said.

They were identified as Bugu Sheikh, Rana, Afzal, Abdul Ghaffar, Manzoor Ahmed, Sohail Ahmed and Tariq Ali.

Police were investigating how they managed to get the lethal liquor. According to police, after forensic report of the dead bodies, those responsible for selling them spurious liquor would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Punjab IGP on the matter.

The CM directed strict action to stop production of poisonous liquor, and also directed expediting action to stop sale and purchase of spurious liquor.