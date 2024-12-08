Sarfraz Metlo elected Sindh High Court Bar president

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Barrister Sarfraz Metlo has been elected president of Sindh High Court Bar Association.

According to the results issued here on Saturday, Barrister Sarfraz Ali Metlo won the presidential seat with 2,971 votes and his opponent Muhammad Haseeb Jamali secured 2,254 votes, vice president seat was won by Muhammad Rahab.

He secured 1,736 votes while his opponent Ayazuddin Qureshi got 1,338 votes.

Mirza Sarfaraz Ahmed won the seat of secretary by getting 1,850 votes, while Khalil Ahmed came second with 1,248 votes, Athar Ali won the seat of finance with 2,255 votes and Taimur Ali Mirza came second with 1,884 votes.

Waseem Saif Khoso won the seat of Joint Secretary with 1,657 votes, Zafar Hussain stood second with 1,100 votes, Fakiya Amin won the seat of Additional Joint Secretary for Women with 3,018 votes and Sara Kanwal stood second with 2,057 votes.

Safia Qadir, Aamir Latif, Zahida Kamal Alvi, Aamir Khosa, Rizwan Ali Rajpar, Muhammad Faisal Khan, Arooj Akhlaq, Dewan Tarachand and Obaidullah Abro were elected in nine seats of the Member Managing Committee.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates newly-elected Sindh High Court Bar Association president Barrister Sarfraz Metlo.

The prime minister also congratulated Ahsan Bhoon, head of the Independent Lawyers Group (Asma Jahangir Group), on the victory.

He expressed the hope that the newly-elected president and the Independent Lawyers Group will continue their efforts for the welfare of lawyers.

"I trust that the Asma Jahangir Group will continue to prioritise the politics of principles and adherence to values, as always," the prime minister remarked.