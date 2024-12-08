Govt has declared a war against seminaries, says Fazl

“Both the establishment and bureaucracy don’t want to bring the seminaries in mainstream,” said Fazl

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) - Chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said on Saturday that he only wanted protection for the seminaries in the country.

Addressing an event at a seminary in Nowshera, the JUI-F chief said that the government has announced a war against seminaries.

“Both the establishment and bureaucracy don’t want to bring the seminaries in mainstream,” said Fazl.

According to the JUI-F chief, he doesn’t want to have a fight with the state over this issue. “We only want protection for our seminaries,” Fazl added.

Maulana Fazl was of the view that the government wanted to link terrorism with the seminaries. “We’ll remain committed in this cause and will protect our seminaries,” he continued.

The JUI-F chief said that the government was agreed to register seminaries according to our wishes when the PDM took reins of the country. The PPP also agreed on the proposed draft, he said.

Both the houses of parliament passed a bill but President Asif Ali Zardari didn’t sign it, said the Maulana.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assured him to address his grievances over the bill related to the registration of seminaries.

The prime minister had talked to the JUI-F chief by phone who expressed his reservations over the bill during the conversation.

“We’ll not allow anyone to tarnish the image of seminaries,” the JUI-F chief was quoted as saying.

He advised the prime minister to avoid any controversy in this regard.