Govt declared war against religious seminaries, says Fazl

He was addressing an event at a seminary in Nowshera

Sat, 07 Dec 2024 19:07:16 PKT

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he only wanted protection for the religious seminaries in the country.

Addressing an event at a seminary in Nowshera, JUI-F chief said that government has announced a war against religious seminaries.

“Both the establishment and bureaucracy don’t want to bring the religious seminaries in mainstream,” said JUI-F chief.

According to JUI-F chief, they don’t want to have a fight with the state over this issue.

“We only want protection for our seminaries,” Fazl said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was of the view that the government wanted to link terrorism with the seminaries.

“We’ll remain committed in this cause and will protect our seminaries,” he said.

The JUI-F chief said that the government was willing to do the registration of seminaries according to our wishes when the PDM took reins of the country.

The PPP was also agreed on the proposed draft, he said.

Both the houses of parliament passed the bill but President Asif Ali Zardari didn’t sign it, said Maulana.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assured Maulana Fazlur Rehman to address his grievances over the bill related to the registration of religious seminaries.

The prime minister had talked to JUI-F chief on phone call.

Fazl talked about his reservations over the bill during the conversation.

“We’ll not allow anyone to tarnish the image of religious seminaries,” JUI-F chief was quoted as saying.

He advised the prime minister to avoid any controversy in this regard.