Non-bailable arrest warrants of Rana Sanaullah issued

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued over his continuous absence in hearing

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah’s non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued.

Gujranwala Judicial Magistrate Sidra Gul Nawaz ordered production of Rana Sanaullah before the court on Dec 12 while issuing his arrest warrants.

A case was registered against Rana Sanaullah at the Satellite Town police station on Oct 16, 2020 over a public gathering of PDM in Gujranwala.

The charges included removal of containers and running a vehicle over policemen.

Khurram Dastagir, Imran Khalid Butt and Salman Khalid Butt had already been acquitted in the case. Police submitted the challan against Rana Sanaullah.

Police submitted a report in court under section 173 declaring Rana Sana innocent. The court summoned Sanaullah after rejecting the police report.

The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant of Sanaullah over his continuous absence in the case.



