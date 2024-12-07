Bilawal should abandon efforts aimed at reviving PPP in KP: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal should abandon efforts aimed at reviving PPP in KP: Barrister Saif

Criticises PPP for calling an all-parties conference (APC) in Peshawar

Follow on Published On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 13:49:50 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said on Saturday that Pakistan People Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should abandon his efforts to revive his party in the frontier province.

Responding to the PPP chairman’s earlier statement regarding peace and security situation in KP, Saif said PPP could not restore confidence among the people of KP as it had lost its support a long time ago. He also criticised the PPP for calling an all-parties conference (APC) in Peshawar, terming it a failed attempt by reclaim its support in the province.

“The children are dying from hunger in Thar. You don’t need to worry about what is happening in KP while the Sindh government is busy in plundering the people,” he added.

