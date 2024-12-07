Govt offered to release Imran Khan for shifting sit-in to Sangjani: Aleema Khan

“We don’t want bails, we seek trial of May 9," says Aleema

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former premier Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan on Saturday claimed that the government had offered PTI chief Barrister Gohar to release Mr. Khan if the PTI workers had shifted their protest to Sangjani instead of the D-Chowk.

Speaking to reporters outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore, she said that she had to appear in several cases, adding that the hearing into the Jinnah House attack case was still not started.

“We don’t want bails, we seek trial of May 9. The prosecution doesn’t have any evidence against us. Even the police don’t know about our role in Oct 5 protest,” she maintained.

Earlier, the ATC extended bail of Mr. Khan’s sisters in Lahore’s Jinnah House Attack case and other cases till Jan 18,

