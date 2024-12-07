Constitution of Pakistan ensures equal rights for every citizen: Tarar

Pakistan Pakistan Constitution of Pakistan ensures equal rights for every citizen: Tarar

Tarar said cabinet committee has approved draft of National Commission for the Rights of Minorities.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 04:56:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Azam Nazir Tarar on Friday said that Constitution of Pakistan ensures equal rights for every citizen. The Constitution of Pakistan clearly states that Pakistan belongs to all of us -- Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and others. Our identity and pride lie in being Pakistanis, he said

Addressing the Christmas celebration event, The Christmas Story, at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the federal minister said nation’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also assured equal rights to minorities.

Azam Nazir Tarar said that the cabinet committee has approved the draft of the long-awaited National Commission for the Rights of Minorities. He announced that the National Commission for the Rights of Minorities will soon be established.

The federal minister elaborated that the approval of the draft came after an intense four-hour cabinet meeting. “This long-awaited draft has been formulated in consultation with minority representatives from Parliament and civil society.”

“We have aimed to make the commission more independent, granting it powers similar to the National Commission for Human Rights and the Ombudsperson,” he stated.

Tarar expressed optimism that the commission would serve as an effective platform for addressing grievances and promoting inclusivity. “We have ensured a balanced representation of all minorities and non-minorities in Pakistan,” he remarked.

