Foreign office advises Pakistanis against travelling to Syria

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Office has issued advisory to the Pakistani nationals regarding travel to Syria in the wake of deteriorating situation in the country.

A press release issued by the foreign Office says, in view of the recent developments and evolving situation in Syria, Pakistan nationals are advised to avoid unnecessary travel or visit to Syria until the situation improves.

Those Pakistanis who are currently in Syria are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus.

The foreign office has also provided contact details of the Embassy.

Pakistani nationals in Syria can contact Pakistan Embassy via following telephone/WhatsApp numbers +963 987 127 822, +963 990 138 972 and Email: parepdamascus@mofa.gov.pk

