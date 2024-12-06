Meet the first Hindu PSP officer in Pakistan

(Web Desk) - In a first-of-its-kind news, Rajender Meghwar has become the first Hindu officer in the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) after cracking the CSS examination.

Meghwar has been posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Faisalabad Police, Gulberg, and hailed from Badin - an impoverished area in Sindh.



After his appointment as an officer in the police department, ASP Meghwar stated that he is extremely glad his dream has materialized.

He said he could perform valuable services for his community in the police department which, he mentioned, he could not do in other cadres.

"By being in the police department, we can resolve issues of people on the ground, which we cannot do in the other departments," Meghwar added.

Meanwhile, police officials also expressed optimistic about having a Hindu youth as an ASP in Faisalabad for the first time since the establishment of the Punjab Police.

Police officials said that Meghwar would help maintain law and order as well as solve the problems of minorities.

"We are fortunate to have a Hindu officer. His inclusion will prove to be highly beneficial in Faisalabad. This will boost the concept of inclusivity in the police.”