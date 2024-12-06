Sheikh Rashid reveals his 'emotional meeting' with Imran Khan

Says he faced no mistreatment during the 40-day detention

ISLAMABAD (News Desk) – Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed revealed a brief yet emotional meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court, Rashid shared that Imran Khan embraced him warmly, saying, “You and I are one?”

Rashid also mentioned his 40-day detention, stating he faced no torture during that period.

Commenting on national issues, he claimed that "while Shehbaz Sharif serves as a mere figurehead, someone else is behind the ongoing cases."

He further highlighted the role of the overseas Pakistanis in saving country’s economy, recalling his own efforts in advocating for their voting rights.



