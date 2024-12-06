Maryam Nawaz launches 'CM Punjab free solar panel scheme'

Will benefit low-income households, reduce carbon emissions

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Maryam Nawaz has launched the ‘CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme.’

Provincial Secretary for Energy briefed Punjab CM about the free solar panel scheme which enabled citizens to apply for free solar systems via SMS or an online portal from today.

Under the scheme, 100,000 solar systems will be installed across the province within a year.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that households consuming up to 200 electricity units per month will qualify for free solar systems.

Specifically, consumers using 100 units monthly will receive a 550-watt solar system, while those consuming up to 200 units will be provided with an 1100-watt solar system without any cost.

The Secretary of Energy detailed the application process, stating that eligible consumers can register by sending an SMS to 8800 or applying online at cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk.

Verification will be conducted using the reference number on their electricity bill and their national identity card number.A computerised draw will determine the recipients to ensure transparency.

A helpline will be established to assist and guide beneficiaries. The solar panels and inverters will be linked to the beneficiary’s computerised national identity card to prevent theft.

The scheme is expected to bring significant environmental and financial benefits. The installation of 100,000 solar systems will reduce carbon emissions by 57,000 tons annually and ease the federal government’s subsidy burden.

Speaking on the initiative, CM Maryam Nawaz emphasised, “The Free Solar Panel Scheme aims to provide lasting relief from expensive electricity.”

She highlighted that over 7.3 million Punjab residents have benefited with a subsidy of Rs. 14 per unit. The province’s resources will be dedicated to public welfare and relief.



