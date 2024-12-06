Imran's miseries increase as caseload against him reaches 188

Cricket-turned politician is also embroiled in seven inquires by FIA

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Miseries of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former premier Imran Khan continue to increase as total caseload against the incarcerated leader went up to 188 on Friday, Dunya news reported.

According a report of the Ministry of Interior, Khan has now 74 cases registered against him in the capital, Islamabad whereas in Punjab, the former premier has been nominated in 99 cases.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where his party is in power, Khan has two cases registered against him.

Moreover, the cricket-turned politician is also embroiled in seven inquires by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Besides, three cases against him had been landed in the National Accountability (NAB) court as well.

In addition, it is also mentioned in the report that the PTI founder’s appeal against sentence in Toshakhana case is also pending with the court whereas new cases were also registered against him after the PTI’s protest in Oct, Nov and Dec.

It must be noted that the Interior Ministry had submitted its report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Khan’s sister Noureen Niazi’s request.