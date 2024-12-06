GHQ attack case: ATC orders release of Omar Ayub, Raja Basharat

Both leaders were presented before court for their remand

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A day after being indicted in the GHQ attack case, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi on Friday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Raja Basharat.

Both leaders were presented before the court for their remand, however the court ordered to release them.

Their detention drew court’s ire as the court expressed displeasure, wondering, “Why were they arrested when the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had already approved their transitory bail?”

It must be remembered that the Rawalpindi police had arrested Ayub, Basharat and Ahmed Chattha outside Adiala jail on Thursday (Dec 5) after they were indicted in the GHQ attack case along with 60 others including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former premier Imran Khan.

