Security forces kill eight terrorists in two KP operations

Forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Published On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 20:38:28 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed eight terrorists in two separate operations conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the militants’ location as a result of which two, including terrorist ring leader Khan Muhammad, were killed, while two others were apprehended.

The killed terrorist Khan Muhammad aka Khoryay was involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including target killing and extortion. He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies and government had fixed Head money of Rs1 million on him.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat district and after an intense fire exchange, six terrorists were successfully neutralised by the security forces.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other militant found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

