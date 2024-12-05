SHC bars arrest of Arif Alvi in any case

Nothing can be done if any FIR will be registered against Alvi from today, says court

Updated On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 15:57:45 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday restricted the arrest of former president Arif Alvi in any registered case.

An application seeking details of cases registered against Arif Alvi was heard in the SHC. Alvi’s lawyer stated that the court accepted the protective bail in three cases yesterday.

However, the arrest was possible in any unknown FIRs on the basis of political revenge. Lawyer informed the court that an application for stay order regarding registration of cases was also filed.

If any arrest was made then jurisdiction of the court would be nullified, Arif Alvi's lawyer stated.

Justice Sana Akram Minhas remarked that no stay order would be issued at this level, he could be safe for some days.

The lawyer stated that Haleem Adil Shah had also faced the same feat of arrest. Justice Arbab Ali Hikro remarked that how could the court halt the arrest as no FIRs were presented to them.

During the hearing, Alvi’s lawyer requested the court to restrict Arif Alvi’s arrest in any case till the next hearing.

Arif Alvi requested the court to let him present his arguments. The court responded that his lawyer had already presented arguments.



Justice Arbab inquired about getting a report of cases within two hours. Assistant prosecutor told the court that some time was needed as it was difficult to get a report within a short notice.

SHC ordered to not arrest Arif Alvi in any case until the next hearing, remarking nothing could be done if any FIR would be registered against Alvi from today.

Consequently, the SHC served notices to the provincial and federal governments and sought response from the respondents adjourning case hearing until December 12.

