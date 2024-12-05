Court issues arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Pakistan Court issues arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

The court has issued a notice to Bushra Bibi's guarantor

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 15:49:59 PKT

RAWALINDI (Dunya News) – A court in Rawalpindi on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, in connection with the Toshakhana-II case.

The case was heard by Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand at Adiala Jail. The court issued the arrest warrants due to Bushra Bibi's continuous absence from proceedings and rejected her request for exemption from today's hearing.

Furthermore, the court has issued a notice to Bushra Bibi's guarantor, questioning why her surety bonds should not be confiscated due to her non-compliance.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court had also issued a notice to Bushra Bibi in response to a request by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to cancel her bail in the Toshakhana-II case.