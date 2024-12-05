All economic indicators moving in right direction: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that all the economic indicators were going in the right direction during last nine months.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she said that the inflation has decreased to 4.9 percent from 35 % during the PML-N government.

“It is evident that people get employment whenever the PML-N takes reins of the country,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The senior provincial minister said that the inflation is at the lowest during last six years.

“The economy is improving with every passing day and industry is also on the rise,” she said.

The senior minister added that the government is providing relief to the masses in every field and 30,000 students were given scholarships yesterday.

According to Marriyum Aurangzeb, the government did remarkable work to control smog during last nine months.

“Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had directed all the departments concerned in March to play their role to mitigate the effects of smog,” she added.

She was of the view that 1,000 brick kilns and 219 industrial units were demolished to control the smog this year.

“We’ll devise the strategy before the arrival of smog next year,” said the senior minister.