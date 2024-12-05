Petition on civilian trials in military courts scheduled for hearing

Pakistan Pakistan Petition on civilian trials in military courts scheduled for hearing

The six-member constitutional bench will hear the case on December 9.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A petition regarding the trial of civilians in military courts has been scheduled for hearing.

The six-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Ameenuddin Khan, will hear the case on December 9.

The bench includes Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Mohammad Ali Mazhar, and Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.