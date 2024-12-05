Polling for by election in PP-139-Sheikhupura begins

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Polling for the by-election in the Punjab Assembly constituency of PP-139- Sheikhupura has started, Dunya News reported.

Voting started at 8:00am and will continue till 5:00pm without any interval. A public holiday has been declared in Sheikhupura district due to by election. The PP-139 seat fell vacant following the death of Rana Afzal Hussain.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements to hold by election in peaceful manner. The ECP has set up 124 polling stations for 193,000 registered voters in the constituency.

A tough completion is expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Tahir Iqbal and PTI-backed Ejaz Hussain Bhatti of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). Farooq-ul-Hassan of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is another strong candidate contesting the election.

