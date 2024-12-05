President, PM reaffirm resolve to eliminate terrorism

Pakistan Pakistan President, PM reaffirm resolve to eliminate terrorism

They appreciated the bravery of the security forces for sending five Khwarij to hell.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 04:35:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday applauded the security forces for their successful operation against the Khwarij in Lakki Marwat.

In their separate statements, they commended the bravery of the security forces for their successful action against the Khwarij terrorists.

They appreciated the bravery of the security forces for sending five Khwarij to hell and injuring two others during the operation.

The President and the Prime Minister expressed the national resolve to continue operations against terrorists until the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

