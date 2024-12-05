Ten-year-old boy dies after getting stuck in lift door in Karachi

The boy was rushed to a hospital in injured condition where he died during treatment.

Published On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 03:06:38 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A ten-year-old boy died when his head was stuck in door of the lift of a residential building in Karachi on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred in Gulistan Johar Block-19 where a ten-year-old boy, identified as Kareem, got critically injured when his head was stuck in door of the lift.

Rescue teams reached the spot and rescued the boy in injured condition after cutting the door of the lift. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment.

