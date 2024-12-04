Pakistan Maritime Security Agency rescues 12 crew members of Indian cargo ship

Wed, 04 Dec 2024 23:54:36 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) successfully conducted a maritime rescue operation, saving 12 crew members of the Indian cargo ship MSV AL PIRANIPIR, which sank in Pakistan’s Search and Rescue (SAR) zone.

The operation involved PMSA ship, boats, and aircraft, launched following an urgent email from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai at 10:20pm, requesting assistance.

Prompt response and effective coordination ensured the rescue of all survivours.

This operation underscores PMSA’s commitment to international SAR responsibilities and regional cooperation demonstrating its readiness and professionalism in handling maritime emergencies irrespective of nationality .

It reflects Pakistan’s dedication to maritime safety and adherence to international conventions.

