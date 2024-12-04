Pak-Saudi relations on the rise, says Tarar

Pakistan Pakistan Pak-Saudi relations on the rise, says Tarar

Highlights strengthening ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 20:45:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar has stated that Pakistan-Saudi trade agreements are coming to fruition.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, Tarar highlighted the strengthening ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz has held five key meetings with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman in the past six months.

He emphasised that the agreements between the two nations were now being implemented, with a focus on fostering investment and enhancing economic cooperation, which remains a top priority for the government.

Tarar further praised the PM’s foreign policy efforts, declaring them a success, and called the visit to Saudi Arabia a milestone.

He also noted that effective policies were steering the economy towards improvement, with inflation at a six-year low and record gains in the stock market.



