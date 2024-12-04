Second education gala focusing on art, teaching concludes in Gwadar

Three-day educational gala concludes in Gwadar

GWADAR (Dunya News) - Over 50 educational institutes took part in the second educational gala held in the port city.

At the start of the gala, the civil administration and Pakistan Army conducted a captivating ceremony. People from all walks of life gathered which added an air of diversity.

The gala continued for three days and the art corner – in which the children displayed their unique talents - grabbed the most attention.

Also, awareness campaigns regarding climate change and the theme park of green Gwadar were equally popular as well as insightful.

The Kitab Ghar Mela and the participation of a lot of children made the gala a great place of learning as well as interaction.

