Transparent, equitable financial system is our vision, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Pakistan Transparent, equitable financial system is our vision, says Maryam Nawaz

Banks play pivotal roles in economic stability, trade and investment opportunities

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 14:58:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has asserted that she was committed to a transparent and equitable financial system.

Sharing her message on International Day of Banks, she hailed every stakeholder of financial companies, experts and economic development commending the role of Bank of Punjab for development of the province.

Punjab CM disclosed that innovative reforms were being introduced in the Bank of Punjab as banks had the status of backbone of the economy.

Banks play pivotal roles in economic stability, trade and investment opportunities, Maryam Nawaz stressed.

The day celebrates institutions like multilateral development banks, international financial institutions and the national banking systems to fund projects that impact the global economy, reduce inequality and improve living standards.

The theme for 2024 is “Empowering Sustainable Development Through Finance." This theme focuses on the role of financial institutions in supporting the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It aims to eradicate poverty, tackle climate change and reduce inequality.

