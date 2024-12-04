Saif blames govt for racial profiling of Puktuns

Pakistan Pakistan Saif blames govt for racial profiling of Puktuns

Says whoever speaks Pashto is pushed into a prison van

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 12:30:34 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday blamed the federal and Punjab government for fanning flames of hatred due to their inveterate hatred against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

In a statement, Saif took aim at the government which he said was involved in racial profiling of Pakhtuns in the twin cities.

“Whoever speaks Pashto is pushed into a prison van. The government is targeting poor Pakhtuns by associating them with the PTI,” he added

He also criticised the Awami National Party (ANP) leadership without naming by saying that so-called nationalist parties had maintained a criminal silence in this regard.

“Ridiculing Afghan nationals is tantamount to spreading resentment between two countries. Afghans are our Muslim brothers, and their protection is our responsibility. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be directly affected if relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan turn cold,” he concluded.