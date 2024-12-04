PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meetings: Musadik

He said that PTI had created law and orders situation in the recent public gathering at D-Chowk area

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had a long track record of spreading violence through public meetings and protest demonstrations.

Musadik Malik while talking to a private television channel said that PTI leaders and workers had created law and orders situation in the recent public gathering that held at D-Chowk area.

Many policemen and Jawans had suffered serious injuries due to protest demonstration and rallies taken out by PTI workers at D-Chowk, he said. The law enforcement institutions had to take all possible measures to minimise the violence spread by PTI workers, he added.

In reply to a question about health of the founder of PTI, he said the PTI leadership is availing all required facilities in jail.

To another question, he said the PTI founder is quite safe and healthy in the jail premises.

