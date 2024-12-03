PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh to attend water summit

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh to attend water summit

Shehbaz Sharif will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 19:12:28 PKT

RIYADH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit to participate in the ‘One Water Summit' in Riyadh.

Upon arriving at Riyadh’s Royal Airport Terminal, the prime minister was warmly welcomed by Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and other senior diplomatic officials.

The delegation accompanying the prime minister includes Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

"Just landed in Riyadh to join Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other global leaders at the One Water Summit, a crucial event to discuss collective strategies for addressing water security challenges," the premier wrote on his official X handle.

"Together, we aim to accelerate efforts to combat desertification, tackle water pollution, and promote local, regional, and global action. Let’s unite in our pursuit of water sustainability!" he added.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will participate in the "One Planet Summit for Water," which is a collaborative event organised by Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank.

The summit aims to promote a coordinated international approach to water resource management.

The prime minister will also address a roundtable conference, focusing on measures to improve water quality and create livelihoods.

Sources indicated that Shehbaz Sharif will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where discussions will include the evolving regional situation and other significant matters.

The prime minister is also expected to meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other global leaders.