CM Maryam Nawaz promises waste-free Punjab within three months

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has inaugurated the ‘Suthra Punjab’ Programme, emphasising a clean and waste-free province within three month.

Speaking at the launch, she said, cleanliness is half faith, and highlighted efforts to introduce an integrated waste management system across Punjab.

Slamming the PTI’s recent protests, she accused them of armed aggression rather than peaceful demonstration, citing causalties among police and rangers.

“Show us a single video of your injured protesters,” she challenged the PTI, alleging the use of direct gunfire by protesters that led to the deaths of one policeman, four Rangers and injuries to 170 others.

Maryam also announced compensation package for victims, including Rs29 million for the family of a martyred constable and Rs1 million for each injured officer.

The CM assured citizens of Punjab’s ongoing development, promising 100,000 new jobs and upgraded infrastructure.