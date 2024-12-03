Karachi plaza fire brought under control, cooling efforts continue

Fire brigade officials reported that extra fire tenders had been called to the site for support

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A fire erupted at a multi-storey building in Karachi's MA Jinnah Road on Tuesday.

Local residents said the fire initially erupted at the first floor of the Rimpa Plaza before spreading to the upper floors.

Residents said that the fire brigade and other rescue teams arrived late at the scene. As a result, they said, they evacuated the building and attempted to control the fire themselves.

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that all individuals inside the building had been safely evacuated.

However, the rescue officials said that the fire had been brought under control, with cooling operations currently underway.

According to a statement from Rescue 1122, their fire and rescue team, accompanied by two ambulances, four fire brigade trucks, and a snorkel, arrived at Rimpa Plaza after receiving fire alert.

After several hours of effort, the fire was successfully extinguished.

In a bid to improve accessibility, glass panels of the building had been broken, allowing firefighters better access to contain the flames.

Apart from the rescue team, a Pakistan Navy team also joined the operation, further bolstering rescue efforts.

For ensuring an incessant water supply, NIPA declared an emergency hydrant, according to a Water Corporation spokesperson.

Water tankers had also been dispatched to the location, with the supply set to continue until the fire fully extinguished.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and directed immediate action to extinguish the fire.

