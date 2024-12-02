Deadline for Hajj applications likely to be extended

Over 54,000 applications have been received nationwide

Updated On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 23:53:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The deadline for applications under the government Hajj scheme is expected to be extended, with a final decision anticipated on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

A spokesperson revealed that over 54,000 applications have been received nationwide. While the official deadline for submissions remains, December 3, the number of applications is expected to rise further by the end of the day.

The spokesperson added that the government Hajj scheme quota is likely to be filled by the current deadline. This year, the option to pay expenses in installments under the regular scheme has resulted in a higher number of applications compared to previous years.

Following the completion of the application process, the spokesperson said the Hajj flight schedule will be finalised.

Accommodation arrangements in Madina will also be aligned with the flight schedules.

The ministry further assured that preparations, including accommodation, food, transport, and others, are underway.

Overseas Pakistanis have been urged to ensure their participation by submitting their sponsorships by the December 3 deadline.