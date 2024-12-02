Arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan, 95 others in D-Chowk protest case

Pakistan Pakistan Arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan, 95 others in D-Chowk protest case

The warrants were issued by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 19:08:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday issued warrants for arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and 95 others in D-Chowk protest case.

The warrants were issued by ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. According to sources, the Kohsar police obtained the warrants.

Prominenet individuals named in the case include Bushra Bibi, Barrister Gohar, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Aamir Mughal, Omar Ayub, Sher Afzal Marwat, Khalid Khurshid and Faisal Javed.

Additionally, warrants were also issued for MNA Abdul Latif, provincial minister Riaz Khan Ali Mumtaz, Sohail Afridi, Shehryar Afridi and Shahram Khan Tarakai, along with several other political leaders and figures such as retired Brig Mushtaq Ullah, retired Maj Rashid Tipu, Zulfi Bukhari, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed and Raoof Hassan.