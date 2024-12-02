Arrest warrant issued for Imran khan and 95 others in D-Chowk protest

The warrants were issued by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and 95 others in connection with the D-Chowk protest.

The warrents were issued by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra.

Prominenet individuals named in the case include Bushra Bibi, Barrester Gohar, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Aamir Mughal, Umar Ayub, Sher Afzal Marwat, Khalid Khurshid, Faisal Javed, and others.

Additionally, warrents were also issued for MNA Abdul Latif, provincial minister RiazKhan Ali mumtaz, Suhail Afridi, Shehryar Afridi and Shahram Khan Tarakai, along with several other political leaders and figures such as Brig (R) Mushtaq Ullah, Major (R) Rashid Tipu, Zulfi Bukhari, Salman Akram Raja, Murad Saeed and Rauf Hassan.