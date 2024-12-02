Brazilian-made shells used by PTI protesters: Attock DPO

Mon, 02 Dec 2024 17:46:42 PKT

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – Attock District Police Officer Ghias disclosed on Monday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters used Brazilian made shells to launch violent attacks.

They, the DPO mentioned, were also in constant communication with each other through a wireless system.

The DPO made these remarks while addressing a presser. He said the protesters also started firing at pickets and the police personnel had to arrest them while putting their lives on the line.

He said the police tried to stop the crowd in Attock. During that episode, there were violent clashes which resulted in the arrest of many people.

The police officer said the whole country was in panic mood after that uncalled for call by the PTI. Among 1,150 detainees, he said, 89 people did not have any kind of record in the country.

One video has also been retrieved from the mobile phone of one arrested - a person could be seen holding police uniform which clearly demonstrated disregard for the police force.

The officer remarked that dangerous chemical had also been found in the vehicles of protesters. He also claimed that the arrested persons had links with militant outfits.

