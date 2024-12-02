Internet slowdown irks users across country

The slowdown disrupts activities of students and freelancers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The internet users in various cities across Pakistan are grappling with persistent connectivity issues, causing a significant inconvenience.

In cities like Lahore, the slowdown has disrupted the activities of students and freelancers.

WhatsApp users are facing sever difficulties in downloading contents while the Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) remains unable to provide explanation for the slow speed.

Meanwhile, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have seen improvement, with better download speed.

Since Saturday night, social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, have been either temporarily suspended or experiencing squishing performance.

Users in several regions continue to face challenges accessing these services.