Route permits of smoke-emitting vehicles with malfunctioned engines to be cancelled in Punjab

CM stresses solid policy and comprehensive measures for clean environment

Updated On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 16:05:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided to cancel the route permit of vehicles emitting smoke and having malfunctioned engines causing pollution.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz directed the Department of Transport and Police to not allow smoke emitting vehicles with malfunctioned engines to ply on roads.

The Environmental Department banned the entry of heavy vehicles, trucks and buses on Friday and Sunday for the eradication of smoke, pollution and dust.

Six kilns in the Okara, Lodhran, Vehari and Sargodha were demolished while three industrial units, one steel rolling mill, one textile unit and one rice mill were also sealed under the anti-smog campaign.



More than one thousand vehicles were checked and around 144 of them were banned.

Around 64 trolleys carrying sand were stopped for not following smog rules. Water spray and cleanliness mechanisms were going on to control smog.

Senior Provincial Minister Mariyyum Aurangzeb claimed that anti-smog measures were creating improvement in the smog issue.

She stressed on solid policy and comprehensive measures for better environmental future of the province saying that today’s measure would eradicate smog in 8 to 10 years.

Aurangzeb asserted that a healthy and clean environment would be possible with the cooperation of citizens, the fight against environmental pollution was fought for the protection of people’s lives.

