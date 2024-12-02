Indictment proceedings in GHQ gate attack case delayed again

Imran Khan challenged the jurisdiction of the court

Updated On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 15:19:19 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In the GHQ gate attack case, the indictment of PTI founder Imran Khan and others was once again deferred.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah, heard the case at Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan was presented in the courtroom.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was brought to Adiala Jail under heavy security from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

During the hearing, Imran Khan challenged the jurisdiction of the court, with his defense lawyers submitting a petition.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, stated that the petition was related to Section 23-A of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

As a result of the challenge to the court's jurisdiction, the proceedings to formally charge Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and others were once again postponed.

The court adjourned the case until December 5.