Federal cabinet set to mull over 21-point agenda

Meeting will be held at 4pm in Prime Minister House

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The agenda for the federal cabinet meeting set to be held today (Monday) has been issued, Dunya News reported.

According to the notification, the meeting will be held at 4pm in the Prime Minister House in which 21-point agenda will come under discussion.

The meeting will review the tariffs of eight bagasse power plants which include JDW, Chiniot Power, Hamza Sugar, Al Moeez Industry, Thal Industry and Chinar Industry.

Moreover, the cabinet will also be briefed on the latest measures taken by the government to increase tax targets.

The agenda also includes review on the decision to allow foreign travel for ministers and federal secretaries on business class.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2024 will also be part of the discussion, which is reported to get the cabinet’s nod during the meeting today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also take the cabinet onboard regarding renewal of MoUs of Pakistan Chairs abroad alongside approval of establishment for the Islamabad Central Business District Development Authority.

Other than that, the committee tasked with bringing stability in urea prices will also brief the cabinet.

Besides, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation will be categorised as a strategic institution.

In addition, the cabinet will also deliberate on restructuring the price control committee for medicines.