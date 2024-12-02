Joint task force established to counter anti-state propaganda

Pakistan Pakistan Joint task force established to counter anti-state propaganda

The task force will submit its proposals to the government within 10 days.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 04:45:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Sunday established a joint task force to counter anti-state and anti-armed forces propaganda, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, a ten-member joint task force, headed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman, has been set up on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s House, anti-state and anti-armed forces propaganda has been unleashed after recent incidents of terrorism in the country.

"Some miscreants are doing a misleading propaganda against the armed forces of Pakistan. This propaganda is meant to spread anarchy in the country and achieve their vested political interests. The task force will identify the people involved in propaganda against the state and submit its proposals to the government within 10 days," says the press release.

