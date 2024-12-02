President, PM reaffirm resolve to eliminate terrorism

In their separate messages, they praised the bravery of security forces for killing eight Khwarij.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have appreciated the security forces for conducting two successful operations against Fitna-al-Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They also paid rich tribute to the Captain Muhammad Zohaib-ud-Din and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain who embraced martyrdom in the operations against Khwarij.

President Asif Ali Zardari said the sacrifices of martyrs for the security of motherland will not go waste.

He reiterated his commitment to continue the actions against the menace of terrorism till its complete elimination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said terrorists and anti-state elements will not succeed in their nefarious designs of spreading chaos in the country. He said the nation will not forget the sacrifices of martyrs.

