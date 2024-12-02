Two killed in road accident in Darya Khan

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 04:07:55 PKT

DARYA KHAN (Dunya News) – A man and his son were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a car in Darya Khan, a town in Bhakkar District in the Punjab province, on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident at the Kallur Kot Road near Hamid Shah Adda in Darya Khan where a rashly driven car collided with a motorcycle head-on, killing a man and his son.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to police, the car driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

