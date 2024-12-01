Oil spilled from Pakistan Refinery's pipeline at service road of Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Refinery’s pipeline on the service road in the front of Karachi’s Seaview had been damaged by spilling furnace oil.

According to sources, the oil spilled on service road and residential building as a result the service road had been sealed.

The oil pumping had been halted on the information of spilling from the damaged line.

Pakistan Refinery officials stated that the team had been sent on the spot for the repairing of leakage.

The investigation of the incident had also been initiated.

