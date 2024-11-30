ATC extends remand of woman involved in spreading fake news about private college

A case has been registered against her under PECA

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of a woman who was involved in spreading fake news about rape incident at a private college in Lahore by impersonating as alleged victim’s mother.

Police produced the suspect named Sara Khan in court after remand ended. The court has given her in police custody for another 14 days by extending her judicial remand.

During previous hearing, the court was informed that one mobile phone had been recovered from her while the police had been looking for the other evidence.

The investigation officer also told that voice matching and photogrammetric tests had also been conducted to prove the authenticity of videos shared by the suspect.

According to police, the suspect uploaded fake videos in order to garner views on the social media.

Last month, a Model Town CIA police team arrested the suspect after a case was registered against her under PECA.

