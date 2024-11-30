Fazl criticises govt handling of chaos in capital

Pakistan Pakistan Fazl criticises govt handling of chaos in capital

He said the stolen election makes govt powerless

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 18:57:40 PKT

KHANPUR (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Saturday the chaotic situation in Islamabad should have been avoided at any cost.

His remarks came days after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters clashed with Islamabad police in the capital's famous D-Chowk.

The JUI-F chief met Mian Masood Ahmad on his arrival in the city in which the duo discussed a range of political issues.

He expressed his disapproval of the government’s handling of the recent clashes between Islamabad police and PTI protesters.

The JUI-F chief said the United States would not make decisions regarding Pakistan as the country belonged to its (Pakistan's) people.

While responding to a question, he said the government should quit as it did not enjoy the support of the masses.

Asked about the prevailing situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said "the constitution allows governor's rule in the province but conditions are not suitable.”



