Sindh High Court rules adults can marry by choice

SHC ordered police to provide protection to couples who have entered into love marriages.

Sat, 30 Nov 2024 14:36:34 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh High Court has issued a written verdict in the cases of three couples who married of their own choice.

The ruling stated that an adult man or woman has the right to marry according to their choice, and parents cannot harass or subject their children to violence over this matter.

The court has ordered the police and authorities to provide protection to couples who have entered into love marriages.

The judgment also mentioned that if there is a dispute regarding the girl's age, it should be resolved in the relevant court.