Naran, tourist point of Kaghan Valley closed amid snowstorm

KAGHAN (Dunya News) - The road leading towards Naran, tourist point of Kaghan Valley has been closed amid snowstorm.

Mansehra deputy commissioner cautioned tourists for travel in the valley.

The tourism season at Naran amid extreme weather patterns has ended.

Kaghan Development Authority officials stated that tourists can travel to Shogran and Balakot.

Snowfall and closure of roads led to closure of Naran and other upper tourist areas.

Areas of Kiwai, Ghanool, Balakot, Garhi Habibullah and Tarna are open for tourists.

