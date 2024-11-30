ATC accepts Matiullah Jan's bail plea in narcotics case

Pakistan Pakistan ATC accepts Matiullah Jan's bail plea in narcotics case

The copy of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order was also submitted in the court

Follow on Published On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 12:27:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad on Saturday accepted bail plea of senior journalist Matiullah Jan in case pertaining to sale and purchase of narcotics.



Justice Tahir Abbas Sipra of the ATC Islamabad conducted hearing into the bail plea of Jan for which the latter was also brought to the court.

The copy of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order was also submitted in the court.

Later, the court accepted Jan’s bail plea by ordering him to submit surety bonds worth Rs10,000.

ATC approves two-day physical remand of journalist Matiullah Jan

Earlier on Nov 28 (Thursday), the ATC had granted a two-day physical remand of journalist Matiullah Jan, who faced multiple charges including assaulting police officers, stealing a weapon, and drug possession.

He was arrested by Islamabad police late on the night of Nov 28 at the I-9 checkpoint.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the remand order after hearing arguments from both sides.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed sought a 30-day remand, which Matiullah’s lawyer, Advocate Faisal Chaudhry, strongly opposed.

According to the FIR, Matiullah Jan’s vehicle allegedly struck a constable, Mudassir, at the checkpoint. He is accused of stealing a government-issued weapon and threatening the officer.

The FIR also claims he was under the influence of drugs and that 246 grams of crystal meth (ice) were recovered from his car.

The journalist has been transferred to Margalla Police Station and is facing charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, anti-narcotics laws, and various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The case was registered on the complaint of Superintendent of Police Asif Ali at 3:20am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) have condemned Matiullah Jan’s arrest, expressing serious concern and demanding his immediate release.